SEGAMAT, Jan 28 — The Segamat branch Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) detained an individual for offering bribes to police officers.

According to sources, the 30-year-old male suspect was arrested by the MACC at the Segamat District Police Headquarters (IPD) at around 3pm yesterday.

It is understood that the suspect was arrested by the police during an inspection of a Toyota Hilux vehicle that he was travelling in with four other friends and checked the identity cards of all the individuals who had past drug and criminal records.

“Further checks were carried out on the body and the vehicle in which they were travelling and various types of drugs and tools suspected to be used for burglary were found.

“During the arrest process, the suspect tried to bribe police officers and gave them a bribe of RM18,500 and asked not to be arrested,” the source said today.

Meanwhile, MACC Johor director, Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest and added that the case was being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama