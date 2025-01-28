KOTA BHARU, Jan 28 — The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 19 high-risk hotspot routes that are prone to road accidents during the Chinese New Year holiday.

JBPM Kelantan Director Farhan Sufyan Borhan stated that these routes include areas in Jeli (East-West Highway), Gua Musang and Kuala Krai (Gua Musang-Kuala Krai-Kota Bharu trunk road), and Pasir Puteh (Pasir Puteh-Kuala Terengganu trunk road).

He explained that the bends, construction zones and narrow roads in these areas are more accident-prone.

“Firefighters will conduct regular patrols at these hotspots as we anticipate high traffic due to the festive season,” he said after the fire safety campaign and Chinese New Year 2025 Ops launch yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kelantan JBPM Kelantan recorded 3,112 fire-related calls and interventions last year resulting in property losses exceeding RM27 million, compared to just 1,820 in 2023.

He stated that during last year’s Chinese New Year Ops, 114 fire-related calls were recorded, with nine per cent involving building fires, mostly caused by electrical short circuits.

Farhan Sufyan noted that the department recorded 31 drowning cases last year, resulting in 23 fatalities.

“As the secretariat of the Water Activity Safety Council, we will continue to intensify efforts to raise awareness among the public through prevention campaigns and awareness campaigns, as well as increase regular patrols at water bodies identified as drowning hotspots,” he said. — Bernama