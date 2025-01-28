PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — Employers planning to extend business closures beyond the gazetted public holidays for Chinese New Year are reminded not to compel their workers to take annual or unpaid leave.

The Human Resource Ministry (KESUMA), in a statement today, said it has received complaints from employees about employers forcing them to take annual or unpaid leave.

“KESUMA wishes to emphasise that employees have the right to decide when to utilise their annual leave, and employers cannot force them to use their annual or unpaid leave to cut business costs.

“This is because annual and unpaid leave must be given based on the employee’s request and discretion,” the statement said.

The ministry advised employees facing deductions in annual leave entitlement or salaries during extended company closures to report such cases to the nearest Labour Office under Section 69 of the Employment Act 1955. — Bernama