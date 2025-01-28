KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Culture and tradition shared among the people are not only a source of strength but also a symbol of pride, showcasing Malaysia as a harmonious nation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In extending his Chinese New Year wishes to those celebrating the occasion tomorrow, Ahmad Zahid encouraged Malaysians to embrace the spirit of unity and foster mutual respect.

“Let’s make this Chinese New Year a meaningful milestone in our journey toward building a more prosperous and united Malaysia.

“Regardless of our backgrounds, we are all Malaysians. Happy Chinese New Year 2025 to everyone celebrating!” he shared in a Facebook post.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof called on the public to celebrate the Chinese New Year with joy, goodwill, tolerance, and love among family and friends.

Fadillah, who is also the minister of energy transition and water transformation, emphasised that the blessings of racial unity and harmony in Malaysia should be cherished, as they form the foundation of the country’s stability, well-being, and prosperity.

“May this celebration of the Year of the Snake strengthen family bonds, foster unity among us, and bring abundant happiness, prosperity, and success to all.

“My family and I, along with everyone from the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, and the P194 Petra Jaya Service Centre, wish you a Happy Chinese New Year 2025!” he said. — Bernama