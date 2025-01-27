KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Police are seeking a man who was caught on video slapping his wife at a shopping mall in Sepang, recently.

According to Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman, the victim’s sister lodged a police report after she came across a viral video of the incident.

"The complainant, who is the victim’s sister, confirmed that the woman who was assaulted is her 35-year-old elder sister," Norhizam said in a statement.

“The man who hit the victim is a local in his 50s and the victim’s husband.”

The police official said investigators were interviewing witnesses to try and locate the couple.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994, with the police urging anyone with information to contact Assistant Superintendent Mahafiz Mat Lawi at 010-2396533.

In the video, the man happened to be recorded as he approached his wife and struck her on her face. He waves a finger threateningly at her when she recoils from the blow, and both then make their way out of the mall.