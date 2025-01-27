JOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — The number of foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor is expected to increase by 10 to 15 per cent during the Chinese New Year celebrations, particularly via the Johor Causeway and the Second Link (Linkedua).

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said that the surge could see up to 100,000 vehicles entering the state through all land routes.

“We anticipate congestion, especially at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor Baru and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri. However, we have deployed sufficient officers and personnel to manage and minimise the congestion,” he said.

“Johor is unique. Apart from highway congestion, we are also focusing on the BSI and KSAB entry points, where heavy traffic is expected. That said, we are fully prepared to handle the situation,” he added.

Kumar was speaking to reporters after the Johor Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Road Safety Advocacy programme, organised in collaboration with the Johor Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), in conjunction with the “Op Selamat” campaign ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations, at the Kempas Toll Plaza (northbound), earlier today.

Kumar said that the police had identified 49 hotspot locations prone to congestion, and 31 blackspot areas where accidents frequently occur, which will be prioritised during the festive period.

“We have mobilised 1,767 personnel, including 208 officers and 1,559 members, to handle various assignments. This includes 57 officers and 579 personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department,” he said.

He added that enforcement efforts will focus on several traffic offences, including speeding, driving in emergency lanes, overtaking on double lines, queue-cutting, disobeying traffic lights, and using mobile devices while driving.

Kumar also reminded the public to inform the police of their holiday travel plans through the Balik Kampung Information Form, available at the nearest police station or via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application.

Meanwhile, on January 20, Bernama reported that Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) anticipated heavy traffic at the BSI and KSAB checkpoints, from January 24 to February 2, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations. — Bernama