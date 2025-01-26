KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 26 — The phenomenon of cockles washed ashore on Terengganu beaches, which recently went viral, is not an indication of a disaster and is safe for consumption.

Dr Roslizawati Ab Lah, lecturer at the Faculty of Fisheries and Food Science, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), explained that during the northeast monsoon season, strong winds, large waves, and certain beach structures often result in cockles being stranded along the shoreline.

Although the phenomenon may appear unusual, she said it is a natural occurrence and not a cause for concern.

“The stranding of cockles on the beach is closely related to the beach’s geographic structure, wave strength, and the direction and speed of wind during the northeast monsoon.

“Strong winds and large wave movements carry the cockles to the shoreline. Typically, these cockles remain in good condition and are safe to eat,” she said in a statement today.

However, she noted that seafood enthusiasts keen to take advantage of the occurrence should exercise caution.

“Cockles collected on the beach may have been exposed to bacteria or water contamination, so it is essential to clean them thoroughly before cooking,” she said, adding that the phenomenon also underscores the importance of marine and coastal ecosystems in maintaining environmental balance.

Previously, Terengganu Fisheries Department director Ruzaidi Mamat stated that laboratory analysis classified the cockles as Class B and C under the standards of the National Shellfish Sanitation Programme (NSSP), requiring thorough cooking before consumption.

He advised the public to ensure that any cockle they collected was properly cooked before consumption to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination.

Ruzaidi said that the consumption of raw cockles should be avoided, especially for individuals with weakened immune systems. — BERNAMA