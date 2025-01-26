BINTULU, Jan 26 — The younger generation must be responsible Internet users and critically evaluate social media information on social media to avoid jumping into conclusions without understanding the full picture, said Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

Speaking at the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Youth dinner at the Dinner World Restaurant, he said youths should not imitate others by posting inflammatory or misleading content that can escalate issues uncontrollably.

“With the convenience of digital technology comes the risk of misinformation. Unverified content can be irresponsibly shared worldwide with a single click,” he said.

His text of speech was read by Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier Joshua Ting.

Tiong lamented that there are some youth leaders of political parties who have used their platforms to provoke sensitive issues, disrupting national harmony and unity and leaving the society in turmoil.

“While we may point fingers at others in heated debates, we must remember three fingers are pointing back at us.

“Rather than engaging in unconstructive arguments, we should channel our time and energy into meaningful pursuits,” he said.

He said activities like participating in political work or community organisations offer young people the opportunity to learn from experienced individuals, gain skills, broaden their perspectives, and develop leadership.

“As access to information provides the youth with the opportunity for development and growth, they should cherish such opportunity and strive to excel in their life journey, creating boundless possibilities,” he added.

Tiong, who is Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said that the people must also acknowledge Malaysia’s multicultural identity, where mutual respect and inclusiveness are vital.

“Such spirit of openness and tolerance should be nurtured among the youth,” he added.

Additionally, the Dudong assemblyman called on the youth to not squander their most energetic years of idleness or become lost in the dazzling allure of a vibrant society, indulging in pleasure-seeking and carefree enjoyment.

He said they must reflect and analyse calmly, setting goals and charting a life direction early.

He pointed out that as youths represent the future of the nation and hope of the people, the calibre of the young generation directly impacts a country’s strength.

“I hope the young friends here today recognise the responsibilities on your shoulders.

“You are at the age of stepping into society and striving for self-reliance, facing a future filled with uncertainties and challenges,” he said.

He urged them to be humble in learning from those around them, especially the elders, as those lessons and knowledge would serve as valuable resources, equipping them to face and overcome the challenges of life with courage and capability.

“I hope our youth become a strong pillar of national development, representing Malaysia globally with excellence.

“Let us channel our energy into fostering mutual understanding, enhancing Malaysia’s reputation, and leaving a lasting mark on the world,” said Tiong. — The Borneo Post