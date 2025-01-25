KOTA KINABALU, Jan 25 — A Sessions Court here sentenced a teacher to 12 years’ jail and ordered him to be given three strokes of the cane for raping a teenage girl.

Judge Elsie Primus found the 55-year-old accused guilty of a charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The judge also ordered the accused to undergo rehabilitative counselling while serving his jail term and to be placed under police supervision for three years.

He was convicted of raping the victim at a house in Kota Marudu on February 15, 2022.

The victim was 16 at that time.

The prosecution had called 12 witnesses to testify against the accused who had produced two witnesses.

The accused, who was represented by counsel Mohh Ari Nadzrah Abd Rahman, was allowed a stay of his execution, pending an appeal to the High Court here. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



