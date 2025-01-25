KUCHING, Jan 25 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak remains unchanged at 123 people from 34 families this morning, with two temporary relief centres (PPS) still operating in the Betong and Bintulu divisions.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, as of 8 am, the PPS at Dewan Rumah Dayak in Saratok, Betong Division, continues to house 90 victims from 21 families affected by flooding in Rumah Tembawai Kapok, Awik.

It said 33 victims from 13 families from Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Muput are still sheltering at the PPS Rumah Steven in Tatau, Bintulu Division.

Monitoring by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force also reported rising water levels at 18 locations across the Selangau, Matu and Sebauh districts. — Bernama