KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Sarawak has activated a temporary relief centre in the Saratok district following flash floods in the southern and central divisions of the state.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee, the centre at Dewan Rumah Dayak Saratok is sheltering 39 flood victims from 15 families from Rumah Tembawai Kapok.

Two villages were also hit, namely Kampung Kuala Lama and Kampung Petanak Ulu, in Mukah in the central division of Sarawak. However, the water level is reported to show a downward trend.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the state Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement that the number of flood victims dropped from 1,054 victims from 355 families this morning to 877 victims (328 families), with all of them housed at six centres in the districts of Pitas and Paitan.

In addition, the Pitas district Disaster Management Committee chairman also said that four relief centres in the district had been closed following the improvement of the flood situation in the area. — Bernama