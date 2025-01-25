KOTA SAMARAHAN, Jan 25 — A one year and 10 months old boy passed away after being found unconscious in the back seat of his father’s car yesterday.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Jaimi Husin said the police received a report from the victim’s father at 4.41pm.

“He reported his child was unconscious and immediately took him to the Kota Samarahan Health Clinic for examination.

“Medical officers attempted to save the victim through CPR but were unsuccessful. The victim was later pronounced dead,” he said in a statement today.

Jaimi said the case has been referred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s Forensics Department to determine the exact cause of death.

Two investigation papers have been opened — one for sudden death and another under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

“The public is advised not to make any speculations until investigations are complete,” he said. — The Borneo Post