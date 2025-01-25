MELAKA, Jan 25 — Coffee shops in Melaka, particularly in tourist hotspots, were among the business premises found raising prices by up to 60 per cent last year, according to the state director of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

Norena Jaafar said most franchised “kopitiams” or smaller coffee shops in residential areas had increased prices incrementally, with three to four hikes recorded over the year, each averaging a 10 per cent increase.

“This tactic appears intended to avoid detection by consumers, but it has not gone unnoticed. Regular patrons have reported the issue, and enforcement officers have also identified indiscriminate price hikes during monitoring,” she said.

She added that more frequent inspections and monitoring will be conducted on business premises, particularly in the Melaka Tengah district, which has over 100 kopitiams or coffee shops.

Norena told reporters this after the launch of the 2025 Chinese New Year Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme by State Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah here today.

She also said that 50 cases involving various consumer-related offences, with fines amounting to RM34,000, were recorded in the first 23 days of this year.

Offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 accounted for the highest number of cases at 30, followed by the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (seven cases), Weights and Measures Act 1972 (seven cases), Consumer Protection Act 1999 (five cases) and the Trademarks Act 2019 (one case).

She added that during the same period, compounds amounting to RM12,000 were issued to traders, while various goods and food products worth RM5,679 were confiscated.

“In less than a month, 50 cases were recorded, with the most common offences committed by traders being the failure to display price tags and unjustifiable price hikes.

“These offences were detected through regular inspections carried out by enforcement officers at business premises around Melaka, in addition to consumer complaints,” she added.

Norena said 2,955 business premises were inspected and 64 consumer complaints were received during this period. — Bernama