KUCHING, Jan 25 — The largest jackpot in Malaysian history of RM121.7 million from Supreme Toto 6/58 was won and shared by over 60 winners on January 18.

Among the winners, six from Selangor and 45 others from Negeri Sembilan walked away with the larger portion of the jackpot amounting to a whopping RM104.77 million, said STM Lottery Sdn Bhd in a statement.

One of the big winners was a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Selangor who won RM34,923,156.10, and a System Play bonus of RM269,168.00 with the set of winning numbers – 5, 38, 39, 42, 46, 57.

“I got my number inspiration after I returned from an overseas trip just a day before the Saturday draw.

“I had a strong feeling that I would win when the jackpot exceeded RM100 million,” he said, while sharing his plan to grow his new-found wealth through investments.

The other five winners from Selangor, comprising a father and sons as well as their two friends, won RM34,923,156.10 with a Lucky Pick ticket.

One of the winners, a 38-year-old restaurant owner, said they were actually new players who tried the Lotto game for the very first time due to the record-breaking jackpot.

“We spent RM260 for 130 sets of Lucky Pick numbers. We did not have any expectations but had only wanted to join the bandwagon. We were very happy to win this jackpot with our first-timer luck.”

The 45 winners from Negeri Sembilan interestingly won the jackpot through a ‘Lot System’ invented by a 55-year-old construction contractor.

“I created 60 lots and I asked my friends and co-workers who were interested to chip in to ‘purchase’ the lots from me and I would come out with the numbers to bet on and also purchase the tickets.

“Through such a play method not only I could bet on a System 11 ticket to improve our winning chances but it also covered my cost to play and it did not cost a bomb for all of us to win,” he said, adding that the set of winning numbers was the result of his own ‘secret formula’.

“The winnings amounting to RM34,923,156.10 and a System Play bonus of RM220,240.00 would be split according to the number of lots purchased by his friends and co-workers ranging from 1 lot to 10 lots,” he added.

The remaining jackpot totalling RM16.96 million, meanwhile, was shared by 17 winning tickets sold in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor through EZ-Bet play method with each ticket striking RM997,804.20.

It is worth mentioning that the new jackpot amount has superseded the RM97.75 million Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot won in 2022, the largest jackpot in Malaysian history. — The Borneo Post