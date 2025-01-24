KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Highway users nationwide will enjoy a 50 per cent discount on toll charges in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced today.

The toll discount will be available from 12.01am on January 27 (Monday) to 11.59pm on January 28 (Tuesday).

However, the discount will only apply to Class 1 vehicles, which are private cars, and is valid at all toll plazas nationwide — except those located at the national borders, namely the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Toll and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza Second Route Malaysia-Singapore (LINKEDUA) in Johor.

This announcement comes after earlier reports suggested that toll-free travel during major festivals, such as previous years’ celebrations, would not continue this year.

“The discount offered on tolls is a continuation of festive season toll assistance by the Madani Government for the four main festive seasons in the Peninsula since 2023.

“The financial implications borne by the government due to the toll discount are estimated at RM20.08 million,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised highway users to plan their journeys following the toll discount and urge them to abide by the issued travel time advisory (TTA).

He also reminded highway users to comply with signage and information displayed on the Variable Message System (VMS).

“Motorists are also advised to give advance signals before entering the activated Smart Lane, drive at the designated speed and be aware of the current surrounding conditions,” he said.

Highway users can get the latest traffic information from Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) Facebook, X @LLMtrafik or TikTok @llmtrafik. They can also contact the LLM Traffic Management Centre at 1-800-88-7752 for the latest traffic updates or assistance.

To access live traffic conditions through CCTV displays on all highways, users can visit the LLM website.

Additionally, traffic updates are also available via the LLM Info Trafik WhatsApp channel.