KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Six Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) officers recently detained for alleged involvement in a vape smuggling syndicate operating at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) cargo centre, have been transferred to the department’s non-critical divisions, effective today.

In fact, Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said they would not be stationed at KLIA again until the investigation into the case is completed.

Anis Rizana also stressed that the department will not compromise or protect officers involved in misconduct, breaches of integrity, or corruption.

“As an agency responsible for collecting the nation’s revenue, every JKDM personnel is entrusted to carry out this responsibility sincerely and efficiently, with full dedication and integrity,” it said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) successfully busted a vape smuggling syndicate at the KLIA cargo centre and arrested 14 individuals, including six Customs officers, suspected of colluding in illegal activities.

The syndicate was uncovered through Op Airways, which saw all male suspects, aged between 20 and 60, arrested in raids around KLIA and Putrajaya, resulting in the country incurring an estimated loss of RM8 million in tax revenue. — Bernama