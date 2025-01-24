KENINGAU, Jan 24 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor expressed confidence that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) could win the upcoming 17th State Election (PRN17), emphasising the strength of the eight-party alliance in facing their opponents.

“With eight parties united, I cannot believe we will lose in the coming election. It’s impossible. With our achievements over the past four years, there’s no way we’ll fail.

“What’s important is that we remain united. Even if we have differing views, let’s respect and celebrate them. But when decisions are made, we must stand as one, because that’s what will bring us success in the upcoming election,” he said during the Sayangi Sabah Tour Programme for Zone 6 at Dataran Keningau on Thursday.

Hajiji criticised opposition leaders from Peninsular Malaysia who insult Sabah’s leaders and people by calling them “palui” (a local term meaning “foolish”) during their political tours, recently.

He stressed that such behaviour is an insult to Sabah’s leaders and people, who value polite and harmonious political practices.

He added that leaders with such attitudes should refrain from coming to Sabah because the political culture from the Peninsula is incompatible with Sabah’s way of politics.

“Many leaders come from across the sea, and I tell them, if you come, you must be respectful in our state. Don’t bring your behaviour here to our peaceful and harmonious Sabah.

“I want to tell Hamzah Zainudin not to insult Sabahans and Sabah leaders,” he said.

The GRS Zone 6 programme was attended by around 10,000 people and GRS supporters from Keningau and nearby districts.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister I cum President of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Deputy Chief Minister II cum acting President of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Other GRS leaders included USNO President Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) President Tan Sri Anifah Aman, as well as leaders from Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP), Parti Liberal Demokratik (LDP) and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS).

Hajiji, who is also the GRS Chairman, was referring to Perikatan Nasional (PN) Deputy Chairman Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s remarks in the party’s recent tour, where he allegedly called Sabah leaders and people “palui”.

Hajiji stated that Sabah does not need such leaders and they should not come to the state to impose their political culture.

“We do not want leaders like this. While we uphold democracy, the political culture in Sabah is different from that in the Peninsula. Over there, they hurl insults at each other, but don’t bring that to Sabah,” he said.

He urged the people of Sabah, regardless of ethnicity, faith, or background, to remain united in safeguarding harmony and supporting GRS, which comprises eight local parties, for the benefit of the state.

“That’s why I appeal to all of us in Sabah, from various ethnicities and beliefs, to unite and support GRS, which is made up of our local parties,” he said.

Hajiji also reminded Sabahans not to be influenced by negative propaganda on social media targeting GRS and the current state government.

He noted that GRS has a strong record of governance, with various achievements over the past four years, and deserves another mandate to continue its development agenda through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 2.0 roadmap from 2026 to 2030.

Hajiji also reiterated the importance of the state government maintaining a good relationship with the federal government as part of its political strategy.

“In politics, we must have a strategy. We need to maintain good relations with the federal government. We are part of Malaysia and the state must cooperate with the federation. We must learn from past experiences when Sabah did not work with the federal government, like during the USNO and PBS eras.

“Malaysia is our country and Sabah is our state. I agree we must safeguard Sabah as our home, but we must also work with the federal government to claim what is rightfully ours,” he said.

At the event, Hajiji announced an allocation of RM15 million to build a Mini Convention Centre in Keningau for the benefit of the local community and surrounding rural areas. — The Borneo Post