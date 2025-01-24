SEPANG, Jan 24 — A new set of Aerotrains will debut at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in the second quarter of this year, offering enhanced comfort, increased capacity, and more.

Initially planned as a three-year project which commenced in March 2022, the Aerotrain replacement project is now in the final testing and commissioning phase, where it undergoes comprehensive verification against rigorous safety, operational and performance requirements.

Despite facing some challenges earlier, involving the energisation of the substation and track, the project is now nearing completion.

Here’s what you can look forward to when the service is expected to resume soon:

New KLIA Aerotrain doing a test run during the media briefing in KLIA. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

Increased capacity, better security

There will be three train sets: two for operations, and one for back-up.

The new and improved trains will feature increased capacity, accommodating up to 270 passengers in the three-coach configuration, compared to the previous limit of 230.

This means one coach can accommodate 90 passengers at a time — a 14 per cent increase in capacity then before.

KLIA Aerotrain’s project director Bibi Sabrena Sakandar Khan shared that the new trains are now equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) system, a feature previously unavailable.

In the past, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) had to assign a ground staff member to each train, to ensure passenger safety and promptly report any emergencies to security.

Now passengers can also directly report any incidents, using the onboard communication system available in each coach.

Ir Ts Bibi Sabrena Sakandar Khan (KLIA Aerotrain Project Director) giving a briefing on the latest updates on the KLIA Aerotrain Project. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

The Aerotrain is presently undergoing 80 critical tests, encompassing dynamic, interface, and system integration tests. The final assessment is the Fault Free Run, which mandates the first Aerotrain to operate for over 2,000 km without failures, followed by the subsequent two Aerotrains running 1,000 km without incident.

The tests will be supervised by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), to verify compliance and confirm the system’s readiness for approval and full operational deployment.

Real-time updates and enhanced platform screen door

The Aerotrain will also feature real-time passenger information displays. Bibi said that MAHB’s communications unit will be developing the specific content to be presented on these screens, ensuring passengers receive timely and relevant updates during their journey.

“We have improved seamless control by introducing a localised panel to control the doors in emergency situations, replacing the previous manual door-by-door method, with additional automated control available at the Control Room if required,” Bibi said, explaining the characteristics of the enhanced screen door.

Malaysia Airports Managing Director, Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani with Gordon Stewart (chief operating officer) and Ir Ts Bibi Sabrena Sakandar Khan (KLIA Aerotrain Project Director) in the new KLIA Aerotrain. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

Improved control room, new signalling system and track switches

The Aerotrain’s central communications centre will feature new public announcement (PA) system, CCTVs and system called Scada, as well as new cables and its associated networks.

Scada, or Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, is a control system architecture combining computers, networked data communications, and graphical user interfaces for high-level supervision of machines and processes. It integrates sensors and devices like programmable logic controllers to interface with industrial plant machinery and operational systems.

The Aerotrain system will also use the latest original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) signalling technology, with automated control track switches.

The upgraded power distribution infrastructure will see three separate electrical substations located at: the main terminal building, the satellite building & the Aerotrain depot.

The enhanced Aerotrain depot meanwhile, will now centralise all maintenance operations, encompassing both major and minor repair works.