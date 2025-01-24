SEPANG, Jan 24 — The Automated People Mover System (Aerotrain) in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is expected to resume service in the second quarter of this year, its operator, the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said.

In a press conference here, MAHB managing director, Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said that immense technical improvements have been made with extensive testings ongoing in phased to ensure service resumes within the said deadline.

Izani said that the total cost of the repair works and upgrades costs RM456 million.

