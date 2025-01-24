PASIR MAS, Jan 23 — The authorities’ strict action in shutting down illegal crossings at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Rantau Panjang here forced the operators of the illegal jetties to move their operations to the neighbouring country two days ago.

The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid, said this move, enforced on Dec 1, reflects the growing compliance of the communities in border areas with the ban on illegal border crossings.

“Checks found six illegal bases around Rantau Panjang, including two located in the town centre, are now deserted following the enforcement of the ban,” he said.

However, he said some individuals, particularly from the neighbouring country, still attempt to cross into Malaysia through illegal routes.

“As a result of the GOF surveillance today, we detained a 67-year-old Thai national at noon after he crossed the border via an illegal jetty. He claimed that his name had been blacklisted by the Malaysian authorities,” said Nik Ros Azhan after inspecting the Malaysia-Thailand border area today.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check found that the closure of the routes has also affected economic activities in the illegal base area.

Several stalls that were previously active are no longer in operation, and the area now appears quieter.

The Pound and MCA illegal jetties were among the bases frequently used by locals for illegal crossings. — Bernama