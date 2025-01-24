GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — A foreign worker died when a zinc roof, which was being moved from a lorry by crane to a building structure got unleashed from its hook and fell on him in an incident at Simpang Ampat, near here last Monday.

Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Hairozie Asri said a DOSH team went to the scene after being informed of the incident and found that the victim, aged 28, was an employee of a sub-contractor company appointed to carry out the work of installing the roof of a multipurpose.

“The victim was reported to have been crushed by the zinc roof which fell on him as it was being transferred by a crane from a lorry. The roof fell when the rope used to tie it to the hook on the crane broke loose.

“The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital the same day,” he said in a statement today.

Accordingly, Hairozie said the department had issued an immediate stop work order at the construction site and had instructed the victim’s employer to conduct an internal investigation to identify the cause of the incident and make a presentation of the case to DOSH.

DOSH will conduct a follow-up investigation by obtaining relevant documents and will take legal action against the employee if there is any breach of regulations, he added. — Bernama