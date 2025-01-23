BANGI, Jan 23 — Malaysia is targeting to reclaim its position as the world’s leading rubber producer within the next decade, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that the goal is achievable, provided that replanting efforts and innovation within the rubber industry are carried out comprehensively and systematically.

“I have discussed this with the director and chairman of the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), and I believe we can achieve this within 10 years. Malaysia has 800,000 hectares of rubber plantations, with 400,000 hectares in need of replanting,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

“The replanting process must utilise high-quality saplings and automated methods for tapping and collection,” he said to the media, after attending the opening ceremony of the 2025 RISDA Field Officers Convention, here, today.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted that this initiative includes promoting the use of rubber wood in the furniture industry, not as raw material, but as treated rubber wood, thus increasing its market value.

“This means that the proceeds from rubber wood will become significantly more valuable. We anticipate that this will provide a sufficient resource for RISDA to operate independently, without relying on the government budget. This is our commitment, insya-Allah,” he said.

He also reflected on Malaysia’s former position as the global leader in the rubber industry, noting that the country is now ranked 10th.

“Currently, Malaysia’s share of the world’s rubber supply stands at just 50 per cent. Meanwhile, our neighbouring country produces a third of global rubber production,” he added.

“However, I am confident that, with the enthusiasm, dedication, and commitment of everyone involved, we will not only overcome the challenges ahead, but also elevate this industry to greater heights. Our goal is to reclaim the top position in the global rubber industry,” he said.

He emphasised the critical role of innovation, technology, and sustainable practices, in ensuring the continued competitiveness and productivity of Malaysia’s rubber sector. — Bernama