KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A 74-year-old Chinese tourist has died after being struck by a falling tree branch at the Rainforest Discovery Centre in Sandakan yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2:45pm while the victim was leaving the centre with four family members, having completed their visit to the popular tourist destination.

It is understood that a large branch suddenly fell from a tree, hitting him on the head.

Sandakan District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek, confirmed that the victim suffered head injuries and was immediately taken to the Emergency Unit at the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan for treatment.

“The victim was confirmed dead at 4:28pm yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

The body is now at the Forensic Unit of the hospital, where an autopsy is scheduled to take place at 2pm today.