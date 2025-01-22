KUCHING, Jan 22 — A 21-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after falling into an uncovered manhole in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Simpang Tiga here while making her way to work early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 6.08am and firefighters from the Padungan fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the woman had fallen into a manhole on the road when she was on her way to work.

“Due to the manhole’s depth, which was around seven feet, she was unable to climb out on her own,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters lifted her out and provided initial medical treatment for her injured right leg before transporting her to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

The operation concluded at 6.53am. — The Borneo Post