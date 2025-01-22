KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A Malaysian cosplayer has filed a police report after discovering explicit images of herself, allegedly edited using artificial intelligence (AI), being circulated and sold online.

Petaling Jaya OCPD, Asst Comm Shahrulnizam Ja’afar, confirmed to The Star Online that police had received the report.

“We have since handed over the case to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further investigation,” he said, adding that a formal statement will be released soon.

The individual, @Elyanasparks, claims the perpetrator is also targeting other victims, including minors, with similarly altered photos.

“The person who did this is also selling these edited photos of others,” she wrote in a post on her X account yesterday.

A screenshot shared with the post revealed the alleged perpetrator’s offer to create explicit edits for a fee of RM2 per image. Payments were reportedly processed via an e-wallet QR code.

In a follow-up post, @Elyanasparks expressed her frustration over the growing issue, condemning the use of AI for inappropriate photo manipulation.

“This kind of editing is wrong, and many people, including minors, have been victims,” she wrote.

“No one deserves this, especially when their photos are being sold.”

She also addressed the stigma often associated with cosplayers, saying, “I know some people will point at me because I cosplay, but it’s a crime to edit someone’s photo inappropriately. This has to stop.”