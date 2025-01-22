KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Two fishermen from Padang Temu Jetty in Melaka, reported missing after going fishing in the waters off Pulau Undan on January 15, have been found safe in Dumai, Indonesia, located approximately 70 to 80km across the Strait of Malacca from the coast of Melaka.

Captain Mohd Khairi Abd Aziz, Director of Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime, confirmed to Harian Metro that the two men, Muarep Sakem, 63, and Rosenizam Maharam, 55, were rescued by Indonesian fishermen after their boat was swept away due to bad weather and engine failure.

“We are grateful that both victims were found safe without any serious injuries,” Captain Khairi was quoted as saying by the national daily today.

“They are currently in Dumai, and we are working with the Malaysian Consulate there to arrange for their return to Malaysia.”

On January 17, media reported the two fishermen missing after their boat was believed to have suffered engine failure in the waters off Pulau Undan.

In the meantime, Telok Mas asemblyman Datuk Abd Razak Abd Rahman contacted the fishermen last night and pledged to assist with their return in coordination with the Immigration Department.