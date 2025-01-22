PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — The government currently has no plan to follow the lead of other countries in imposing age restrictions for online access, said Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Instead, he said Malaysia would adopt a more balanced approach to addressing online safety issues, particularly those involving children, by taking into account the country’s socio-cultural background and legal landscape.

“For example, many have asked whether the government intends to follow Australia’s lead in imposing a 16-year age limit for access to social media.

“At present, we do not intend to follow exactly what other countries are doing, but we will strike a balance by considering the socio-cultural background and the existing legal and regulatory landscape in our country,” he told a press conference after being a panellist at the Asia International Security Summit & Expo (AISSE) 2025 here today.

On Nov 28, the Australian Parliament passed the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 to prevent Australian children under the age of 16 from having social media accounts, thus setting a standard for other countries to join the global effort to regulate the power of technology.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) continues to be tasked with strengthening international relations with regulatory bodies in other countries to address the growing concern of online crimes.

“The issues of cyber security and online safety cannot be separated, especially with the criminal’s mass migration to social media platforms.

“Legal measures and actions taken by these (regulatory bodies in other countries) in tackling online crimes can serve as guidance for us,” he said.

When asked about the methodology for balancing internet accessibility and online safety, Fahmi said that while there may be some challenges, the ministry will continue to advocate for greater awareness of the issue.

“...when we provide connectivity and bring the internet...we also find that some users tend to get involved in online gambling or fall victim to scams.

“So, balancing access and safety is important, but users must also be educated about the basic safety measures they need to practice. This is what we will implement through our online safety awareness campaign,” he said.

Yesterday, Fahmi launched the Online Safety Campaign Roadshow in Kelantan, which is the ministry initiative through the commission aimed at raising public awareness about online safety and helping users avoid becoming victims of online scams.

It is reported that the roadshow will be expanded nationwide to spread the word about a safe online environment, the licensing requirement for social media and internet messaging service providers, amendments to the Multimedia and Communications Act 1988, and the new Online Safety Bill. — Bernama