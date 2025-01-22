GEORGE TOWN, Jan 22 — The prices of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, have seen a sudden hike in the weeks leading up to Chinese New Year, according to traders in several wet markets in Penang.

Traders said that the price surge mainly affects local vegetables from Cameron Highlands, such as romaine lettuce, xiao pai chye, ladies’ fingers, Chinese parsley, and tomatoes.

A check at vegetable stalls in wet markets in Taman Tun Sardon, Jelutong, Batu Lanchang, and Pulau Tikus revealed that the price of tomatoes has more than doubled, rising from RM4 per kilogram to RM10 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, vegetables like ladies’ fingers have increased from RM8 to RM12 per kilogram, Chinese parsley from RM8 to RM25 per kilogram, romaine lettuce from RM8 to RM12 per kilogram, and xiao pai chye has also risen from RM8 to RM12 per kilogram.

Dinesh Kumar, a trader at Batu Lanchang market, said most of the vegetables from Cameron Highlands have seen price increases in recent weeks, with no signs of prices dropping.

“The prices of imported vegetables from China have remained stable, but the local vegetables are the ones that are becoming expensive,” he said.

Prices for vegetables like ladies’ fingers have also increased in recent weeks. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He added that the price hike for tomatoes has persisted for several weeks, which is unusual, as price increases normally last only a few days.

“Tomatoes are in high demand because they are used in curries and all sorts of different dishes,” he said.

When asked about the prices of herbs like curry leaves, he confirmed the price has remained stable at RM1 per bunch.

A check at several stalls also showed that the price of curry leaves remains between 50 sen and RM1 per bunch, with some stalls even offering sprigs for free to regular customers.

Another trader at Pulau Tikus market, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the price increases for vegetables from Cameron Highlands are due to weather conditions there.

“I was told it has been raining a lot, which has reduced the output and led to higher vegetable prices,” he said.