KUALA LANGAT, Jan 21 – Toll-free travel during major festivals will likely not continue this year following a decision by the Cabinet, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today.

The Star quoted him saying the government had determined that last year would be the final instance of subsidies being provided for toll-free travel during festive seasons.

“This is since we decided to streamline the subsidies that we give out as we are moving towards targeted subsidies [to lower-income groups],” he reportedly said.

“If we change this decision it will be based on other considerations... but currently, that is the Cabinet decision.”

Previously, the unity government provided subsidies to selected toll concessionaires, allowing toll-free travel during Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali, and Christmas.

On December 23 and 24 last year, the government reportedly spent RM38 million on subsidies for highway operators.

For the 2023 Aidilfitri period, the government also reportedly allocated RM93 million to concessionaires of 33 major highways.

Putrajaya had last announced toll-free travel on Dec 23 and 24 in conjunction with the Christmas celebration.