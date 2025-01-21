IPOH, Jan 21 — A mother has filed three police reports accusing a teacher of physically abusing her six-year-old son, resulting in injuries to his body, hands and head.

Aiza Salzul Hanira Zulkapli, 42, said she first noticed signs of abuse on Sept 9 after picking up her son, Kaiser Muhammad Al Fatih Muhammad Shahfeezam, from his preschool at a school near Jelapang.

She claimed her son became withdrawn and refused to go to school. When asked, he told her the teacher had pinched him, leaving bruises on his waist and hit him on the head daily.

“I recorded evidence of my child’s injuries and filed a complaint with the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) on Sept 12. I also reported the matter to the school principal and the district education office.

“I thought the abuse had stopped by Dec 6, but my son continued to fear going to school as the teacher allegedly kept hitting him on the head, causing trauma. I filed another police report on Dec 8,” she said in a press conference yesterday, accompanied by Perak Gerakan chairman Chek Kwong Weng.

The second police report was made on Dec 14 at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) police beat after Aiza noticed swelling and bruising on both of her son’s hands, allegedly from being caned.

A medical exam, at the request of the police, confirmed soft tissue injuries on his palms.

Despite transferring her son to another class, Aiza claimed the teacher continued to approach him, pinched and hit him daily.

On Jan 16, she filed another police report at the Jelapang Police Station after her son refused to attend school. Her son was also hospitalised for observation and referred to a psychiatrist due to emotional distress.

She expressed frustration over the school’s justification for the abuse, citing her son’s struggles with spelling and incomplete homework.

“The impact is significant, leading to ongoing emotional distress for my son. Even after changing schools, he still fears going to class. I don’t want this to happen to other children,” said Aiza.

Ipoh District police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed receiving Aiza’s report on Dec 14, with an investigation initiated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt.

He said the case has also been referred to the Perak state prosecution for further action and urged the public not to speculate on the matter to avoid confusion and public unrest. — Bernama