KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) and the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV ATM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct 63 houses for ATM veterans under the Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) programme.

SPNB chief executive officer Mohd Jamil Idris said this collaboration with JHEV ATM had been ongoing for four years and had successfully resulted in the construction of 143 houses.

“This year’s project will see the construction of 63 units, with SPNB providing a subsidy allocation of RM1.3 million, while JHEV ATM allocates RM3.5 million for construction costs,” he said after a Hi-tea with Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in the capital yesterday.

He further explained that a government subsidy of RM20,000 would be provided for each 750 square feet housing unit.

“The locations for the RMR programme houses are spread across the country,” he added.

Mohd Jamil explained that applicants for the RMR programme must be the Armed Forces’ veterans who belong to the B40 group. These applicants will undergo screening by JHEV ATM.

He also expressed hope that the initiative to honour the services of the country’s ATM veterans, by providing them with homes, would continue in the future.

“I also look forward to collaboration with other government agencies to further support SPNB’s efforts,” he added. — Bernama