KLANG, Jan 21 — Section 2 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) will be opened to traffic starting midnight tonight, which will complement Port Klang as the largest logistics hub in Southeast Asia.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the 7.2km alignment connects the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) elevated interchange and the Shah Alam Expressway (SAE) elevated interchange, thus facilitating access or routes to Port Klang.

“The opening of this alignment is also expected to help reduce the operating costs of the logistics sector, facilitate the delivery of goods and thus increase Malaysia’s competitiveness on the international stage.

“This will directly attract investments to industrial areas and ports, besides creating job opportunities and being an economic catalyst,” he told a press conference after officiating the opening of Section 2 of the WCE here today.

Nanta also announced a month-long toll-free travel on the alignment, starting midnight tonight.

“This toll-free travel is for users entering the WCE from the SAE toll plaza to the SKVE elevated interchange and vice versa,” he said.

Nanta said the alignment is a continuation of Section 1 of the WCE, which was opened on Aug 31 last year, thus reducing the travel time from Shah Alam-Banting from one hour to just 25 minutes.

The minister said with the opening of Section 2 tonight, there would be only three sections left to be completed out of the total 11 alignments along the 45 km expressway.

“The three alignments that have not been opened are all in this state with Section 3 expected to be opened next year,” he said. — Bernama