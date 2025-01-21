PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — The Inland Revenue Board (HASiL) has begun issuing official receipts in a new format as proof of tax payments made manually at the Kuala Lumpur Revenue Management Centre (PPTHKL) counters, starting yesterday.

HASiL said that the new receipt format was introduced following an amendment to Treasury Circular (PP) PS 4.1: Guidelines for Government Financial Form Application, which was approved by the Ministry of Finance in October 2024.

“In line with the mandatory use of e-Services for services provided online by HASiL from Jan 1, 2024, the types of manual tax payments accepted at PPTHKL will now be limited,” it said in a statement here today.

According to HASiL, the types of manual tax payments accepted were compound and income tax payments made using debit and credit cards issued in Malaysia.

“Therefore, PPTHKL will issue original official receipts and copies in the new format to taxpayers for both types of payments,” said the statement.

HASiL said that for payments not listed above, copies of official receipts could be obtained through the MyTax portal via ‘ezHasil Services’ > ByrHASiL; internet banking portals of commercial banks appointed as HASiL collection agents, Pos Malaysia counters, appointed commercial banks, cash deposit machines at appointed banks, and automated teller machines (ATMs) at designated HASiL collection agents.

It also said that copies of the official receipt for income tax and Real Property Gains Tax payments could be obtained under the e-Lejar display, while copies for monthly tax deductions and withholding tax could be accessed under the payment statement display. — Bernama