BATU PAHAT, Jan 20 — A woman was killed, and five others sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision at Taman Bahagia, Jalan Ayer Hitam-Kluang, last night.

Ayer Hitam Fire and Rescue Station Operations officer Isyadi Dani said the station received an emergency call at 10.14pm, and six personnel, along with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT), were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we discovered that the collision involved a Proton Saga BLM and a Toyota Avanza," he said.

“The recovery team found that the strong impact had trapped a victim inside the Proton Saga BLM. The victim, an adult woman, was extricated using special equipment but was pronounced dead at the scene," Isyadi said in a statement today.

He added that four other passengers in the Proton Saga BLM — a man, a woman, a young girl, and a baby boy — sustained serious injuries.

The male driver of the Toyota Avanza was also seriously injured.

All injured victims were handed over to the Health Ministry for medical treatment, while the deceased's body was handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama