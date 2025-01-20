KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The wife of Ahmad Al Faizan Jusoh, a 47-year-old person with disabilities assaulted in Chukai, Terengganu, has vowed not to withdraw the police report she filed earlier and intends to pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

Utusan Malaysia reported Faridah Abdul Karim, 44, as expressing her anger and disbelief over the brutal attack, revealing that no one involved in the incident has come forward to apologise.

“It is difficult for me to forgive the perpetrators, as their actions were inhumane,” Faridah was quoted as saying.

“Despite my husband repeatedly apologising, they knew he was mentally disabled but still chose to beat him without mercy.

“Our family remains traumatised, and we are struggling to sleep after what happened.”

The assault occurred following a motorcycle accident in which Ahmad Al Faizan Jusoh collided with a food stall at the Pasar Tani Padang Astaka in Chukai.

After the crash, several individuals reportedly attacked him. The incident, which went viral on social media, sparked widespread outrage.

In response to the attack, Datuk Wira Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, political secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, visited the victim’s family in Kuala Ibai today, the report added.

During a video call with Faridah, Ahmad Zahid expressed his sympathy and offered words of encouragement.

“I have seen the viral video, and I am deeply sympathetic to what has occurred,” Ahmad Zahid said.

“I hope he recovers quickly, and when he is discharged, the family will continue to care for him, especially during times of instability.”

Authorities have made significant progress in their investigation, with five men, aged between 18 and 60, detained in connection with the assault.

Police are conducting their inquiries under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, with additional witnesses coming forward to provide statements.