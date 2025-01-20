KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — Parti Warisan President Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal is coy on the number of seats the party will contest in the coming Sabah state election, which is expected to be held this year.

When met by reporters during Warisan’s Chinese New Year walkabout at Gaya Street here yesterday, the Semporna Member of Parliament said he will only make the announcement when the time comes.

“When the time comes, we will announce, but it must be a winnable seat,” he said.

Shafie added that there is no point in contesting a seat that they can’t win.

“We don’t want to waste our time and effort, but our intention has not changed, that is to take over the government. Therefore, we must have enough formidable numbers,” he said.

Shafie said Warisan will also not place a candidate who is not in line with the party’s policy.

“We will also not choose a candidate whose intention later is to aim for a ministerial post or for projects and when their demands are not being made, they will jump to a different party for their own personal gain,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked on Warisan’s chances in winning in the Chinese voting areas, Shafie added that the coming state election will be different as voters are becoming more mature in who they want as their leader.

“I am confident that the Chinese voters, not only in Api-Api, Kepayan, Likas, Karamunting, Elopura or Sri Tanjung, there are mature voters, and they want a leader who they can rely on and trust.

“For them, it is not merely who is the candidate, the candidate is not important, all they want is changes, changes in terms of business, job opportunity and basic essential items that are currently lacking.

“So I see this coming state election as a time for the people to choose a leader and a government that can move Sabah in the right direction.

“For Parti Warisan, we have a clear plan and direction, and the moment we take over the government, we will implement all our plans and move Sabah in the right direction,” he said. — The Borneo Post



