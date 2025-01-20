KUCHING, Jan 20 — Members of the public are urged to prioritise road safety and adhere to all traffic management measures in place due to the construction works for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project, which is now in full swing.

In making this call today, Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) said they are working tirelessly to build a seamless and sustainable urban public transport system for Greater Kuching.

“With various stages of the construction activities advancing simultaneously, members of the public are urged to prioritise road safety and adhere to all traffic management measures put in place during this critical phase,” it said in a statement today.

The KUTS project encompasses major infrastructure developments, including the 27.6-kilometre (km) Blue Line connecting Rembus in Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange with 14 stations, the 12.3km Red Line from Kuching Sentral to Pending with seven stations and the 30km Green Line extending from Pending to Damai Central with five stations.

The project also includes the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) depot in Rembus, Kota Samarahan, incorporating the Operation Control Centre (OCC) and an administration block, a test track, mechanical and infrastructure workshops, stabling yard and a hydrogen bus depot.

Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa said they are committed to delivering this project, which aims to modernise the public transport system through safe, efficient and sustainable modes of mobility for Kuching.

“As construction progresses, we ask for the public’s patience and understanding when approaching our construction sites.

“Safety is of utmost priority for us, and so we encourage everyone to stay informed and follow traffic management measures to ensure a smooth and safe journey for all,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of public cooperation during this period.

As construction activities go into full swing, with a mix of elevated and at-grade stations being built ensuring seamless integration into Kuching’s urban landscape, Sarawak Metro reiterates its focus on safety.

“Road closures and diversions will be necessary to facilitate these works, and as such, members of the public are encouraged to stay updated through Sarawak Metro’s official social media channels.”

Sarawak Metro extends its gratitude to the public for their patience and understanding as this transformative project becomes a reality.

For the latest updates, follow Sarawak Metro on their website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and TikTok. — The Borneo Post



