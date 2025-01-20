KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — Sabah DAP remains committed to its role within the state government, fulfilling the mandate entrusted by voters in the last election to work alongside the ruling coalition.

This assurance was given by its chairman, Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, who emphasised the party’s dedication to serving the people.

Phoong stated that Sabah DAP is currently conducting statewide engagements to gather feedback and ideas from the public. Simultaneously, the party is clarifying its stance on key issues to reassure supporters that DAP’s priorities remain firmly centred on the welfare of the rakyat.

“At this moment, I want to make it clear to the people that we DAP are still part of the government. Any review of our position will depend on the context and circumstances at a given time,” said Phoong.

The Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to expedite its investigation into the recent corruption allegations in Sabah, citing the potential implications of the probe on the party’s future decisions.

In addition, he called for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in Sabah to remain united, emphasising the importance of collective discussions on critical matters.

Regarding the ongoing chairmanship dispute within Upko and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) under Sabah PH, Phoong acknowledged the complexity of the issue and stressed the need for a careful resolution to avoid long-term repercussions.

“On the 12th, the four party chiefs in Sabah PH had a discussion about the way forward and how to address the chairmanship tussle. We must approach this cautiously because every decision carries implications. A united PH is crucial before we can move forward to discuss other matters,” he said.

Phoong also responded to Sabah PKR’s recent declaration of support for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition. He pointed out that such statements cannot be overlooked, as PKR is part of the PH coalition.

“PKR has made its position clear. Whether or not this was deliberated at their Majlis Presiden, any decision by one party in PH will inevitably affect the others. We need the public to view PH as a unified team.

“For instance, if I were to resign now while our PKR colleagues remain in the Cabinet, it would send mixed signals. This interconnectedness highlights the need for clarity and a cohesive approach,” he explained.

Phoong reiterated that Sabah DAP’s current position within the government aligns with its broader strategy of listening to public concerns while maintaining the integrity of the PH coalition.

“Our commitment remains with the government for now, but we will continuously evaluate feedback and factors to determine the best course of action. PH must also achieve clarity and resolve internal issues to move forward as a united coalition,” he concluded.

Phoong made these remarks during a press conference after officiating the Sabah DAP Women and DAPSY Convention yesterday.

In November last year, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said Sabah DAP had been given autonomy to hold discussions for cooperation with GRS in preparation for the next state election.

He said this is because Sabah DAP has a better understanding of the political dynamics and situation in the state. — The Borneo Post