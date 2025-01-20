KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A man believed to be involved in the assault of a person with disabilities at the Pasar Tani Padang Astaka in Chukai, Terengganu last Friday has been remanded for three days to assist in investigations.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the remand order, granted by Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin, is valid until Wednesday, enabling police to conduct inquiries under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Kemaman’s Acting District Police Chief, Deputy Superintendent Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar, confirmed the 40-year-old man was arrested at around 11:30pm yesterday after arriving to provide a statement at the Kemaman District Police Headquarters.

“So far, five men aged between 18 and 60 have been detained to assist with the investigation.

“Three public witnesses have also been called to give statements, and police are conducting a thorough investigation and will take action against those involved,” he was quoted as saying.

Reports previously indicated that the 47-year-old man was injured after being attacked by several individuals following a motorcycle accident.

The crash had caused him to collide with one of the food stalls at the market.