PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — The government needs to invest in modern policing technologies to ensure national security remains robust and aligns with international best practices, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the modern security approach can no longer rely solely on the physical presence of law enforcement personnel at locations but through the use of advanced equipment.

“This should be done, and the government should invest in modern policing in our country.

“Immediate action in driving prevention and enforcement should be expedited to ensure community safety,” he told the media after attending the Asia 2025 International Security Summit and Expo here today.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia and the global players must remain at the forefront of combating organised crime, particularly terrorism.

“I encourage global players to look into modern policing technologies and advanced equipment. Balancing robust security measures with respect for civil liberties is essential to maintaining a just and equitable global security framework.

“Moreover, implementing a global mechanism with high-definition facial recognition and advanced CCTV technology could drastically improve crime prevention efforts by reducing response times and increasing accuracy,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid said such innovations are vital for effectively curbing criminal activities while ensuring law enforcement agencies remain ahead of evolving threats.

Thus, enhancing coordination between government agencies, law enforcement, communities, and the private sector is crucial to tackling security threats with greater speed and precision — ensuring societal safety and stability, he added.

Also present at today’s event were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The AISSE25 summit serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated ASEANGCC Summit scheduled in May 2025, highlighting Malaysia’s pivotal role in bridging regions and strengthening partnerships for shared prosperity. — Bernama