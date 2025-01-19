KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The driver of a pickup truck, who allowed his six-year-old child to hang onto the outside door of the vehicle while it was in motion, has been identified and detained by Nilai District Police.

The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, reportedly occurred at around 9:45pm last Thursday in the Bandar Baru Nilai area in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Nilai District Police Chief, Superintendent Abdul Malik Hasim, confirmed today that the 38-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was apprehended by the Nilai District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division and brought in for questioning at the Nilai District Police Headquarters.

“At around 11:10am today, Nilai District Police Headquarters detected a 27-second viral video uploaded to a Twitter account,” he said in a statement.

“The video shows a vehicle being driven with a child hanging onto the side door of a grey pickup truck.”

The child, who was hanging on the driver’s side door, was the driver’s six-year-old son.

“The child’s action was just for fun, and it is his habit to ask his father to let him stand outside the vehicle while his father drives,” Abdul Malik added.

The case has been classified under Section 42(1) and Section 47(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Authorities are also urging anyone with additional information to contact the Nilai District Control Centre at 067904389 or Investigating Officer, Inspector B Sharveen Raj, at 011-26176424.