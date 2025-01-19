KOTA BARU, Jan 19 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade seized 100 sacks of used clothing, weighing 20 tonnes and valued at RM1 million, foiling an attempt to smuggle it into Thailand through an illegal base in Kampung Pulau Ular in Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the smuggling attempt was spotted by four officers during a routine patrol, where they observed several men unloading white sacks from a lorry onto a boat in a suspicious manner.

“Upon spotting the authorities, the group tried to flee by jumping into the river and swimming towards Thailand. However, a 22-year-old local lorry driver was arrested,” he said in a statement today.

Initial investigations revealed the used clothing were sourced from Johor Baru and was intended for shipment to the Pattani region in Thailand, he added.

“The lorry driver admitted to being paid RM500 to deliver the goods to the illegal base before they were to be smuggled using the boat.

“In addition to the clothing, the GOF also seized a lorry and a cargo boat, both valued at RM150,000 each, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM1.3 million,” said Nik Ros Azhan.

He said the case would be referred to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for further investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama