KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of sexually abusing his 15-year-old stepdaughter at their home in Batu 13, Jalan Puchong in Subang Jaya last Monday.

According to the New Straits Times, Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division’s (D11) principal assistant director Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan said preliminary investigation found that the victim had informed her mother that the suspect had committed the act in 2021.

However, the 36-year-old man promised not to touch the victim again, prompting the 31-year-old mother to refrain from filing a police report.

On January 9, the victim told her mother that while she was out at work, the suspect had repeated his previous actions.

Siti Kamsiah said, “As a result, her mother came forward to file a report at the Putra Heights police station.”

She added that the suspect has been remanded until January 20 to assist in investigations under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)