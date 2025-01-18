MIRI, Jan 18 — Miri mayor Adam Yii called on all Mirians to be responsible in handling their waste, particularly large-sized waste, in view of the increasingly serious illegal dumping in the city.

Yii told The Borneo Post recently he was aware of the illegal dumping issue going around in the city, but stressed that waste such as furniture, tree branches or garden waste is not the Miri City Council’s responsibility.

“It is very unfortunate we have a lot of garbage being disposed of by the roadside. Strictly speaking, the council is responsible for household waste — the small-sized waste which is put inside designated bins outside homes that the council will come and collect,” he said.

He pointed out households who wanted to get rid of their large-sized waste such as furniture or tree branches can dispose them at the council’s dumpsite in Kuala Baram.

Yii said if they were unable to do so, they can contact the council for assistance but there would be a minimal charge for transportation.

He reiterated the responsibility of disposing garden waste and bulky items lies with the household owners, not the council.

“Nevertheless, the council cannot let this situation go unattended. We are currently organising a cleanup campaign but to maintain a clean city, we all must work together,” he said.

Additionally, he called on the media to play its part in educating the public on proper household waste management and disposal. — The Borneo Post