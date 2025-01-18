LANGKAWI, Jan 18 — The two-day Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM), which commenced today, marked the debut of Malaysia’s national flagship electric vehicle (EV), the Proton e.MAS 7, as the official car for the country’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025.

A total of 61 Proton e.MAS 7 vehicles were deployed to transport Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) leaders to their meeting venue at the Langkawi International Convention Centre this morning.

This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s Chairmanship theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, showcasing the country’s leadership in promoting green technology and reducing the environmental impact of large-scale international events.

During a recent review of the final preparations for the AMM here, the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, stated that all 61 e.MAS 7 cars were ready to transport SOM leaders.

At the launch of the e.MAS 7 on December 16 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed Malaysia’s ambition to set an example in the region by promoting the development of EVs.

The Finance Minister also emphasised that the initiative represents a visible extension of the country’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions.

Anwar further noted that the selection of the e.MAS 7 as the official car for Asean meetings signifies the government’s support for Proton’s production of the country’s first electric vehicle.

The Asean SOM serves as an essential preparatory session for the Asean AMM which is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Chaired by the Asean SOM Leader for Malaysia and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, the SOM will provide a platform for senior officials to engage in in-depth discussions on key regional issues, formulate recommendations, and align Asean Member States in preparation for the ministerial-level meeting.

The SOM meeting will lay the groundwork for productive and coordinated dialogue among Asean Foreign Ministers.

The AMM marks the first ministerial-level meeting under Malaysia’s Chairmanship, kicking off a critical and busy year.

Over 200 delegates from the 10 Asean Member States, along with observer nation Timor-Leste, are scheduled to attend the retreat.

Malaysia officially assumed the Chairmanship of Asean 2025 on January 1. More than 300 key meetings and programmes are set to take place across the country throughout the year.

Malaysia previously chaired Asean in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama