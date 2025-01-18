KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Community Communications Department (JKOM) will take a firmer and more proactive approach to tackle the spread of fake news that could harm the MADANI Government’s image.

JKOM director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop said the department will take constructive measures to ensure accurate information reaches the people, strengthening confidence in the government.

“The biggest challenge we face today is the deluge of slander and fake news that can tarnish the image of the MADANI Government and undermine all the efforts that have been and are being implemented for the well-being of the people.

“Fake news must not become a norm in our society. It not only disrupts harmony but can also cripple the government’s efforts to drive the nation toward shared prosperity,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Ismail added that the MADANI Government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has taken the proper steps in governance, public economy, and social justice.

“Many initiatives that directly benefit the people have been introduced, which need to be highlighted and communicated more clearly.

“Therefore, the people must be seen as partners with the government to ensure that these efforts proceed smoothly,” he said.

He said that JKOM cannot operate alone to deliver the government’s agenda, stressing that it requires close collaboration with other government agencies to ensure that the public understands and experiences the impact of each initiative implemented.

“As a socio-political agency in government communication, JKOM is determined to serve as a bridge connecting the government and the people. Together, let us build a brighter, more prosperous, and harmonious future for all,” he said. — Bernama