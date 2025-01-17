KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — South Korea has pledged stronger ties with Asean under Malaysia’s chairmanship, focusing on openness, inclusivity, and international norms aligned with the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won said the adoption of the Joint Statement on Cooperation on the AOIP at the 2023 South Korea-Asean Summit underscores the shared vision of his country and Asean for cooperation in key priority areas.

“This landmark document reflects a shared commitment by Asean and South Korea to strengthening cooperation in the four priority areas: maritime cooperation, connectivity, SDGs, and economic and other possible areas of cooperation,” Chung told Bernama.

He made this remark in an exclusive written interview in conjunction with the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM) from January 18-19 in Langkawi, Kedah.

He added that Korea’s Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) and the Korea-Asean Solidarity Initiative (KASI) align closely with the AOIP in promoting openness, inclusivity, and international norms. Flagship projects such as the Korea-Asean Digital Flagship (KADIF) and the Partnership for Asean-ROK Methane Action (PARMA) support these objectives.

“South Korea will continue to strengthen security cooperation with Asean to uphold the rules-based order, enhance collaboration in defence and the defence industry, and address cybersecurity and transnational crimes,” he said.

Particularly regarding the South China Sea, Chung highlighted that one-third of South Korea’s total imports and exports pass through the region.

“This includes 76.5 per cent of our oil and 50.7 per cent of our gas, underscoring the South China Sea’s vital importance to Korea’s economic security,” he said.

Therefore, he reaffirmed South Korea’s commitment to upholding the rules-based maritime order anchored in international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and supporting Asean member states in enhancing maritime law enforcement capabilities.

“Ensuring peace, stability, and safety in this region is fundamental not only to Korea’s continued prosperity but also to that of Asean,” Chung added.

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, Chung expressed concern over the deteriorating situation and pointed out the need for unified international action.

“We are concerned that the situation is continuing to deteriorate, with prolonged fighting between the military and oppositions across Myanmar,” he said.

He highlighted South Korea’s efforts to address humanitarian needs, noting that his country provided US$23 million in humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar and Rohingya refugees last year, a four-fold increase from previous years.

“South Korea is also supporting Asean’s efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Myanmar by providing US$1.5 million in aid through the AHA Centre, which serves as a substantial humanitarian assistance channel to the people of Myanmar,” he said.

Regarding the Korean Peninsula, Chung pointed out the importance of the denuclearisation of North Korea for realising a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and Malaysia’s leadership within Asean in calling for North Korea to comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions

“We hope that, under Malaysia’s chairmanship, Asean will continue to send a clear and unequivocal message to North Korea,” he added.

Similarly to global crises, which include the Middle East conflict, Chung reiterated South Korea’s advocacy for peaceful resolutions.

“For example, the Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between South Korea and Malaysia last year included a paragraph advocating for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the Middle East,” he noted.

South Korea is Asean’s sixth dialogue partner to reach the highest level of ties, following the United States, China, Japan, Australia and India. — Bernama