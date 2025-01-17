PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) is targeting a Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF) of one million kilometres (km) by the second quarter of 2026 to reduce the frequency of train breakdowns to the minimum.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, when tabling the 2024 Prasarana Performance Report and 2025 plan today, said Prasarana managed to reduce the total number of disruptions to train services to 71 in 2024, compared to 118 in 2023.

He said this measure had led to a 33 per cent improvement in train operation efficiency last year, covering five train lines, namely the Kelana Jaya LRT line, Kajang Line and Putrajaya Line MRT, Monorail Line and Ampang LRT Line services.

“What is termed as disruption is when the train is stationary for more than five minutes. A more serious disruption is when the train does not move for more than 15 minutes. We may have reduced the number of disruptions, but we are certainly far from satisfied.

“We want to further improve our performance. So, for this year, we aim to reduce the total number of disruptions from 71 to as minimum as possible. Hopefully, by 2026, our MKBF will reach one million km,” he said.

Loke said their targeted MKBF of one million kilometres means that the train services only experience one disruption for every one million kilometres travelled.

“It means we do not want any disruptions in the one million kilometres travelled... when the train has travelled up to one million kilometres, then only there will be one disruption. It means a much lower frequency of disruption,” he said.

The MKBF report on public transportation services involved the use of Prasaran trains and shuttle buses from 2023.

He said Prasarana is also targeting an average of 1.4 million passengers a day by December this year, based on the projected 10 to 12 per cent increase in the number of train and bus passengers post-Covid-19 pandemic.

“The average number of passengers using public transport under Rapid rose to 1.18 million per day in 2024 compared to 955,000 passengers in 2023, which is a 24 per cent increase. In 2022, the figure was 681,000.

“This is a very positive impact and is almost back at the pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019. So, this is a proud achievement,” he added.

Loke also said that the company’s revenue had improved marginally by five per cent in 2024, mainly driven by the increase in ridership.

He said Prasarana is actively looking into more revenue streams, including advertising and corporate sponsorship.

“Besides fare ridership, we also have to utilise some of the lands under Prasarana to increase revenue streams.

“We are actively looking at advertising revenue, including station naming rights and corporate sponsorship in terms of naming rights for stations, and that would create more revenue for Prasarana,” he said.

Furthermore, the opening of new lines, such as LRT3 from Shah Alam to Klang, would increase the number of ridership.

“Most importantly for Prasarana, moving forward is to ensure reliable service for the public. Only then will it give more confidence in using public transport,” he said. — Bernama