JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 16 — Police arrested a man today for driving recklessly allegedly under the influence of drugs, causing an accident with three other vehicles on Jalan Bertam 2/3 Taman Daya, here.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said in a statement, that the 39-year-old local man who was driving a red Honda Accord car was detected by police officers patrolling along Jalan Austin Perdana 3 at 11.40 am.

He said when told to stop the car for inspection, the man attempted to flee, driving recklessly and dangerously in a zig-zag pattern for about four kilometres, causing an accident involving three other cars.

“One of the drivers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries to his right elbow and received treatment at a private clinic, while the man and the other drivers escaped unhurt,” he said.

He said police detained the man and found 12.99 g of syabu, 13.59 g of heroin, three yaba pills, and two erimin 5 pills following an inspection.

Raub added the man, who has 16 criminal and drug-related records, tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Sections 44 (1A) (a), 108 (3) (e) and 26 (1), 23 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Sections 186 and 427 of the Penal Code, Sections 39A (1) and 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act. — Bernama