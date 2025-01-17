BANDAR PERMAISURI, Jan 17 — An elderly man was killed in a three-vehicle collision at Kilometre 68, Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kampung Raja near Kampung Beris Tok Ku here this morning.

Setiu district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said Pauzai Sulaiman, 68, who was driving a Proton Saga Iswara, died at the scene in the 8.30 am incident.

“The victim was travelling from Bachok, Kelantan to Rhu Sepuluh here with his wife and daughter.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the accident occurred when the car tried to overtake another vehicle but failed, resulting in a collision with an oncoming Honda CRV carrying three passengers,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zain said a third vehicle, a Nissan Almera with six people on board, subsequently collided with the Honda CRV’s rear.

He said the accident caused four other victims to sustain injuries while the rest were unhurt.

Pauzai’s body was sent to the Setiu Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem, and the injured victims were transported to the same hospital for treatment. — Bernama